Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target at $28.44

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Avaya by 7.0% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

