Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$62.83

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Insiders sold 45,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,833 in the last quarter.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
