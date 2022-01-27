Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$62.83

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Insiders sold 45,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,833 in the last quarter.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$56.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.48. Aritzia has a one year low of C$26.46 and a one year high of C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.52.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

