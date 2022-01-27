Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT at $59.75

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ATZAF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 21,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

