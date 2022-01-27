Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $33.33

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $610,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 2,318,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,750. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

