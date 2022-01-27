Analysts Offer Predictions for Avient Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup upped their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Avient has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

