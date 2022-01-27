Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $175.32 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

