Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Vroom stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Vroom has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $965.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

