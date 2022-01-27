Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $27.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.81 billion and the lowest is $26.75 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $24.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $96.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.27 billion to $97.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.59 billion to $102.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.