Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

SYK stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.32. The company had a trading volume of 74,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,185. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Stryker by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

