Analysts Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will report sales of $1.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950,000.00 to $1.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NextNav stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 16,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. NextNav has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

