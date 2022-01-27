Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $154.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.58 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $632.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 243,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

