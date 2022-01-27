Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $122.44. 306,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

