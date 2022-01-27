Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter.
Fox Factory stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $122.44. 306,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
