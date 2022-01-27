Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce $10.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.76 million to $12.83 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $156.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 984,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,630. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $422.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 353,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,774 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

