Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.10 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $397.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.20 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

