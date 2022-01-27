Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post $3.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 12,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,571. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.