Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.