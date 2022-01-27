Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 485,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860,030. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

