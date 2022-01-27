Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,504,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

