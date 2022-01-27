Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 741.4% in January

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, an increase of 741.4% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMST traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. Amesite has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

In other Amesite news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325. 42.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

