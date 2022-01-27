American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $204.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

