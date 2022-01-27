American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

