American Century Companies Inc. Sells 87,292 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.