American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.26% of Murphy USA worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 306,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

