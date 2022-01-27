American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,145 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of Palomar worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

