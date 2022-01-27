American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) vs. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Head to Head Survey

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

This table compares American Campus Communities and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 2.17% 0.55% 0.23% PS Business Parks 46.61% 19.24% 9.69%

92.7% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Campus Communities has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Campus Communities and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 2 4 0 2.67 PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $182.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Dividends

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Campus Communities pays out 1,446.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.11 $72.80 million $0.13 390.15 PS Business Parks $415.62 million 10.79 $173.55 million $5.53 29.44

PS Business Parks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Campus Communities. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats American Campus Communities on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment consists of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.