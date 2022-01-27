American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $919.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

