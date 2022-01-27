Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMTB. Raymond James upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.14%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 593,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

