AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.19). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,745,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 76,300,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,347,133. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

