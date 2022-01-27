Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.27. 425,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,623,192. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

