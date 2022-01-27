Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

