Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Shares of ARR stock traded down C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$9.05. 88,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.95 million and a PE ratio of -122.43. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

