Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

AYX stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

