Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €32.33 ($36.74) on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a one year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.01 and a 200 day moving average of €33.13.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.