AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after buying an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,569 shares of company stock worth $88,401,584 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

