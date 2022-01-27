AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,706 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

