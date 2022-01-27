AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,366,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $64.46 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

