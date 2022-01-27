AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LTC Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

