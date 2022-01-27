AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $483,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.