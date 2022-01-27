AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $256.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

