Alphacat Market Cap Hits $225,877.55 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $225,877.55 and approximately $52,876.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

