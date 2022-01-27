Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €242.23 ($275.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €224.80 ($255.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.42. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.