Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.