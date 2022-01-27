Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 231.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of MYR Group worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYRG. FMR LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.