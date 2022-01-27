Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 677,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of MFA Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

