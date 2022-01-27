Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $249.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.47.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.