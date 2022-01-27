Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,350,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,172.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock worth $17,229,834. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

