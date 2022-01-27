Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,550 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

