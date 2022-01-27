Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Asana worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after acquiring an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

NYSE ASAN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $10,450,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

