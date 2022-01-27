Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 13,014 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 9.33% of Randolph Bancorp worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RNDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

