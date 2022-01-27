AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AWF opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

